Grilled chicken in Hurricane

Go
Hurricane restaurants
Toast

Hurricane restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles - Hurricane - 3501 Teays Valley Rd

3501 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad$15.00
More about Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles - Hurricane - 3501 Teays Valley Rd
Item pic

 

4 Fat Patty's-Teay's Valley -

4156 WV 34, Hurricane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.49
Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & cucumber in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun
More about 4 Fat Patty's-Teay's Valley -

More near Hurricane to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Bluefield

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
