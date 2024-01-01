Grilled chicken in Hurricane
Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles - Hurricane - 3501 Teays Valley Rd
3501 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane
|Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
|$15.00
4 Fat Patty's-Teay's Valley -
4156 WV 34, Hurricane
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & cucumber in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun