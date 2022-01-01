Go
Toast

Hurricanes Bar & Grill

FOOD SO GREAT YOU'LL SCRAPE YOUR PLATE!
We know that is a very bold statement and after 29 years and counting, we know we can deliver.
We are the authority in California Pub cuisine and Hurricanes continues to honor the flavorful history and melting pot that is California.
Fun. Affordable. Fast. Great Food. Great Service. Great Friends.
Proudly Serving Locals & Tourists Alike Since 1992
Full Service Bar · Craft Cocktails · Craft Beer
*Consumer Advisory Consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illnesses. Alert your server if you have special dietary requirements.

200 Main St,Ste 201

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mahi Mango Tacos$13.99
w/ corn tortillas, blackened mahi mahi, fresno chili slaw, cilantro, tomato, avocado, mango salsa, habanero aioli
Simple Salad$6.99
greens, red onion, teardrop tomatoes, mushroom, cucumber, pecorino romano, sunflower seeds, choice of dressing
Fish N Chips$7.99
beer battered fish with chips
Chili
our award winning house made chili with just the right amount of heat, topped with cheese, onions and sour cream
Cajun Shrimp Tacos$12.49
flour tortilla, sauteed cajun dusted shrimp, fresno chili slaw, pico de gallo, cotija, habanero aioli.
Burger Patty$4.99
our freshly ground beef patty grilled to your specs without all the fluff. just beef, fire and our special santa maria style season salt
Hawaiian Bowl$14.99
char grilled teriyaki chicken, sticky rice, steamed vegetables, mac salad
Bacon Bleu$11.99
worcestershire splash, blue cheese, bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy horseradish sauce
Classic Hurricane Burger$10.99
our not-so-basic burger with american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1,000
See full menu

Location

200 Main St,Ste 201

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HQ Gastropub - Graceland Speakeasy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the greatest pub on the planet earth as we know it. We are a pub known for our awesome menu which includes live Maine Lobsters flown in from Ipswich Maine.

HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

No reviews yet

Cruisers' Famous Pizza and more now available to order online!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston