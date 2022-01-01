Hurst restaurants you'll love
Hurst's top cuisines
Must-try Hurst restaurants
More about V's House
V's House
8763 W Bedford Euless Rd., North Richland Hills
|Popular items
|Pho
|$9.00
rice noodles topped w/ select protein. garnished w/ scallions, white onions, & cilantro. served with a side of beansprouts, jalapeno slices, & lime.**basil upon request**
|Cucumber Roll
|$5.50
(6pcs) Cucumber and rice wrapped in seaweed
|Egg Rolls
|$4.50
hand rolled vietnamese crispy egg rolls w/ pork & a mix of fresh ingredients; served w/ our house sauce & lettuce
More about Tastebuds Live - Hurst
Tastebuds Live - Hurst
1101 Melbourne Rd #6600, Hurst
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Thick-cut mozzarella, breaded and fried to order, served with marinara sauce
More about Hattie Marie's - Dallas
Hattie Marie's - Dallas
480 Grapevine Hwy., Hurst
|Popular items
|2 Meat Plate
|$20.99
Choice of 2 Meat served with two Sides
|1 Catfish Filet
|$5.95
Single Catfish Filet
|Fried Crab Legs
|$21.99
Fried Crab Legs per Cluster
More about JJ's Taco Shop - Hurst
JJ's Taco Shop - Hurst
1101 Melbourne Road Ste #2311, Hurst
|Popular items
|Roasted Brisket Taco
|$3.99
|Taco Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese
|$2.99
|Enchilada Plate Combo
|$9.99
More about Sbarro
Sbarro
1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst
More about Phil's Philly Grill - Hurst
Phil's Philly Grill - Hurst
1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst