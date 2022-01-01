Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Hurst

Go
Hurst restaurants
Toast

Hurst restaurants that serve brisket

Main pic

 

JJ's Taco Shop - Hurst - Hurst

1101 Melbourne Road Ste #2311, Hurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Brisket Taco$3.99
Roasted Brisket Enchiladas$10.99
More about JJ's Taco Shop - Hurst - Hurst
Restaurant banner

 

TCC-NE - 828 W. Harwood Road

828 W. Harwood Road, Hurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Brisket Sandwhich$11.00
Brisket Served on a Bun. Served with a Side of BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Onions and Pickles. With a side of Baked Beans, Cole Slaw and Chips.
Brisket Burrito$7.50
Beef Brisket, Beans, Spanish Rice, and Queso Blanco wrapped in a tortilla. Chipotle Salsa on side.
More about TCC-NE - 828 W. Harwood Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Hurst

Chicken Burritos

Cake

Chorizo Burritos

Burritos

Dumplings

Chili

Map

More near Hurst to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston