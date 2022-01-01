Burritos in Hurst

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

JJ's Taco Shop - Hurst - Hurst

1101 Melbourne Road Ste #2311, Hurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Burrito$8.95
Burrito Bacon, Eggs & Cheese$8.99
Beans Cheese Burrito$6.99
More about JJ's Taco Shop - Hurst - Hurst
Restaurant banner

 

TCC-NE - 828 W. Harwood Road

828 W. Harwood Road, Hurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$8.25
Seasoned Chicken, Beans, Spanish Rice and Queso Blanco wrapped in a Tortilla. Salsa Verde on side.
Breakfast Chorizo Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Chorizo, Potatoes, Chipotle Salsa all wrapped nicely in a Tortilla.
Brisket Burrito$7.50
Beef Brisket, Beans, Spanish Rice, and Queso Blanco wrapped in a tortilla. Chipotle Salsa on side.
More about TCC-NE - 828 W. Harwood Road

