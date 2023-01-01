Chicken salad in Hurst
More about V's House - North Richland Hills
V's House - North Richland Hills
8763 W Bedford Euless Rd., North Richland Hills
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
|Chicken Vinaigrette Salad
|$13.00
More about Caffe Noliz - TCC NE
Caffe Noliz - TCC NE
828 Harwood Road, Hurst
|Chicken Caesar Salad w/Mixed Greens
|$6.89
Braised Chicken, Salad blend of Green Leaf, Red Leaf, Tangos, Lolla Rosa, Batavia and Oaks, Shredded Asiago Cheese & Seasoned Croutons
|Original Chicken Salad on TX Toast Sandwich
|$4.91
Diced Chicken, Fresh Diced Celery, Seasoned Mayo, on thick cut Texas Toast
|Chicken Salad On Wheat Toast
|$4.20