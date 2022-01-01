Go
Hurtado Barbecue

Tex-Mex barbecue located in the heart of Arlington, Texas.

BBQ

205 E. Front St. • $$

Avg 4.8 (702 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Green Beans$3.00
Whole Brisket$130.00
Smoked Texas Quail (each)$5.50
Texas Twinkies$4.00
House Sausage by the lb$20.00
Brisket Elotes$8.00
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$28.00
Smoked Turkey by the lb$20.00
Pulled Pork by the lb$20.00
Rack of Spare Ribs$35.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 E. Front St.

Arlington TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
