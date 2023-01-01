Husbys Food and Spirits - 10641 north bayshore drive
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
10641 N Bay Shore Drive, Sister Bay WI 54234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Northern Grill & Pub - 10573 Country Walk Drive Box 709
4.1 • 476
10573 Country Walk Drive Sister Bay, WI 54234
View restaurant