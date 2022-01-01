Go
Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St

Popular Items

Husk Cookie$8.00
House Made Chocolate Chip and Molasses Cookies
(2 per)
Shrimp & Grits$27.00
Royal Red shrimp and house-milled grits from Edisto Island, Farmer Dave Anaheim Pepper, garlic scapes and a collard green kimchi.
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
To Go Utensils
We are happy to provide you with disposable utensils, just let us know how many sets you need.
Husk Cheeseburger$16.00
Two Bear Creek Farm beef patties, with American cheese, shaved white onion, housemade ketchup, and our special sauce, on a benne seed buttermilk bun. Served with french fries.
Pimento Cheese$13.00
Our house made Pimento Cheese, Pickled Serrano, Benne Seed Wafers.
Watermelon Salad$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
Pimento Cheese$16.00
Cornmeal Fried "Dilly" Green Tomatoes (3) Pimento Cheese, Country Ham, Garden Serrano
Vegetable Plate$22.00
Four dishes utilizing seasonal produce from our local farms. Not vegan, but we are happy to accommodate by request.
1) Grilled Corn, Crema, Asiago, Jalapeno
2) Yellow Squash, Pea Puree, Lemon Ricotta
3) Kimchi Hushpuppies, Green Tomato Chow Chow Tartar
4) Heirloom Tomato, Feta, Basil Aioli, Shallot, Pecan (served cold)
Smoked Wings$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
Location

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
