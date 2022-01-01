Go
Husk

Centrally located in the heart of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, Husk transforms the essence of Southern food. Executive Chef and Savannah native, Chris Hathcock, reinterprets the bounty of the surrounding area, exploring an ingredient-driven cuisine that begins in the rediscovery of heirloom products and redefines what it means to cook and eat in the South.

12 West Oglethorpe Avenue

Popular Items

Embered Brassicas$9.00
Embered Brassicas, Garlic, Harissa
Fried Chicken$25.00
3 piece (leg, wing and thigh) served with two daily vegetable sides.
White Lily Biscuits$9.00
Served with Sorghum
Caesar$15.00
Grana Padano, Katsuobushi, Fried Bread, Pumpkin Seeds
Cheeseburger$16.00
Two Bear Creek Farm beef patties, with American cheese, shaved white onion and special sauce, on a benne seed buttermilk bun. Served with french fries.
Radicchio$9.00
Radicchio, Ancil's Mushrooms, Aleppo
Pimiento Cheese$12.00
Benne Seed Crackers, Pickled Okra
Cheeseburger$16.00
Location

12 West Oglethorpe Avenue

Savannah GA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
