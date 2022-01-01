Go
Huss Brewing Company

Locally owned by Jeff + Leah Huss; our Uptown neighborhood taproom + kitchen features Local sausages, our Almost Famous Nachos, delicious crispy flatbreads and more! We’re known for our award winning local beers which we’re proud to share our true-to-style beers with craft beer lovers throughout AZ!

100 East Camelback Rd

Popular Items

Low Lo IPA (Low Calorie/Local)
LOW Calorie + LOcal = Our first low calorie IPA showcasing a ton of fruit on the nose with candied pineapple, melon, peach and tangerine notes prevalent in this invigorating light brew. Pale yellow in color with a crisp and delicious finish. A perfect blend of Idaho 7, Mosaic and Amarillo hops make this a hopheads dream - without the guilt!
Chips + Dip$7.00
Kettle chips + house-made French onion-chive dip.
AZ Light
A wonderfully crisp Light Lager with 110 calories brewed and made for the Arizona heat!
Old Vs New
Onion Dip (Large)$3.00
Location

100 East Camelback Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
