Go
Toast

Huss Brewing - DTPHX

Our flagship Huss Downtown PHX Brewpub + TOGO is Huss' newest venture and is located in the heart of Downtown. Showcasing an eclectic menu and your favorite Huss beers on draft as well as a full bar and dedicated TOGO counter!

225 E. Monroe St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

225 E. Monroe St.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monroe's Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bar Smith

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wren and Wolf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pigtails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston