Go
Toast

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

YEAH WE KNOW THE MARGARITA, IT WAS INVENTED HERE!
For 125 years, Hussong’s Cantina in Ensenada has been known as, “The bar that built a town” frequented by gunslingers, movie stars, revolutionaries and it has even seen a horse or two darken its doorways.
The Margarita was invented at Hussongs back in October, 1941 by bartender Don Carlos Orozco. He concocted the perfect mixture of equal parts Tequila, Damiana, and lime, served over ice in a salt-rimmed glass for Margarita Henkel, daughter of the German Ambassador to Mexico. Not too many people know that, but it’s the truth. The story is on record in the Ensenada Historical Society and was verified by Margarita Henkel herself a few years back. The Hussong’s family still owns and manages the cantina in Ensenada and in keeping with the Hussong’s tradition, we serve The Original Margarita hand-shaken with only fresh ingredients.

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Elote$6.45
Grilled Corn, Mayo Butter, Cotija Cheese, Chili Flakes
Nachos$12.95
Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Sour Cream
Chips & Salsas$6.95
Salsa Fresca, Roasted Tomato, Tortilla Chips
Vegan Elote$6.45
Grilled White Corn, Vegan Sour Cream, Vegan Cheese, Tajin
Fajitas$18.95
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Enchiladas$16.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Burritos$13.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Micro Greens, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Kid's Taco$5.95
Corn Tortilla, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa, Carnitas
Stacked Quesadillas$15.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Chimichangas$13.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Micro Greens, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
See full menu

Location

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7

Las Vegas NV

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meraki Greek Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek food with a modern twist.

The Martini

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

HUMMUS

No reviews yet

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.

Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

Island Fin Poke Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston