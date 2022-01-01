Go
Husson's Pizza

1010 Bridge Road

Popular Items

14" General Tso Pizza$17.00
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
14" Hawaiian Pizza$15.50
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
Create Small 14" Pizza$11.00
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
6" Deluxe Pizza$5.55
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
6" Meat Monster Pizza$5.55
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
14" Deluxe Pizza$18.50
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
14" Meat Monster Pizza$18.50
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
14" Vegi Pizza$17.00
Includes pepperoni, sausage, Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olivesham, ground beef and bacon
6" Hawaiian Pizza$4.37
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
Create Mini 6" Pizza$2.60
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose a topping from list.
Location

1010 Bridge Road

Charleston WV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Tea Spoons

Come enjoy a custom Bubble Tea, Cold Brew and Acai Bowl. Located in the heart of South Hills on beautiful Bridge Road. We have limited seating for 3 indoors and two outdoor tables to accommodate 4. We have the ability to cater a baby shower, reception, or birthday party. All drinks are made to order with your choice of Jasmine Green Tea, Assam Black Tea or omit the tea all together. Many items are Vegan and all items are Vegetarian. As we grow in our community we are looking forward to adding items to our menu like, specialty toast with house made bread and gourmet oatmeal!

Laury's Restaurant

Full service fine dining restaurant established in
1979.

Sohos Italian Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

Charleston Dirty Birds

Food and Beverage

