Husson's Pizza

Popular Items

2-Liter Drinks$2.69
Create Medium 16" Pizza$14.50
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
Family Pack$18.99
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Create Calzone$6.50
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and one topping. Must choose one topping.
Create Small 14" Pizza$11.00
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
Create Large 18" Pizza$15.50
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
Create Mini 6" Pizza$2.60
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose a topping from list.
Side Marinara Sauce$0.59
Create Junior 12" Pizza$9.50
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5011 Teays Valley Road

Scott Depot WV

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
