Hustle Smoothie Bar

Welcome to our plant-based cafe! Come enjoy Blender Bomb smoothies, toasts, bowls, and gluten free-refined sugar free-dairy free pastries!

1240 Belk Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Cravings Kicker 12oz$9.00
banana, cacao, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Peanut Butter Coffee Hype 16oz$12.00
banana, cacao, espresso, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Acai You Later$13.00
açaí, granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, Blender Bomb, hemp hearts
Mother of Dragons 16oz$12.00
dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, coconut cream, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Powerful Wild Blueberry 16oz$12.00
blueberries, banana, cinnamon, almonds, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Mother of Dragons 12oz$10.00
dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, coconut cream, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Chocolate Cravings Kicker 16oz$11.00
banana, cacao, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Jazzy Acai Berry 16oz$12.00
strawberries, banana, açaí, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Strawberry Banana Bliss 16oz$11.00
strawberries, banana, almonds, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Avocado Toast$10.00
local sourdough, house-made avo mousse, tomatoes, pickled onions, everything seasoning, Hustle vinaigrette
Location

1240 Belk Drive

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
