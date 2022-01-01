Go
Toast

Hutch American Bistro

Brunch Daily 10am-2:30pm
Happy Hour 4-6 pm Everday!
Dinner Daily 4pm-9pm

3301 N Clark St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Cheesy Pizza$6.00
Bistro Chopped$16.00
romaine, red onions, cucumber, avocado, mushrooms, corn, cherry tomatoes, chicken, green onion, sunflower seeds, bacon, lemon vinaigrette
Coffee$3.00
FLATBREAD- Margherita$14.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil
FLATBREAD-BBQ Chicken$15.00
Barbecue sauce, pulled chicken, mozzarella, red onion, banana peppers, arugula
OK Maybe$6.00
waffles, maple syrup, powdered sugar (ask for strawberries)
Apple$3.75
Chx Ceasar Salad$13.00
romaine hearts, cornbread croutons, shaved parmesan
BURGER-Double Burger$15.00
American cheese, pickles, red onion, house sauce, pretzel bun
FLATBREAD-Avocado/Chx$16.00
Bacon, truffle cheese, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cilantro
See full menu

Location

3301 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jennivees Bakery

No reviews yet

Indulge Responsibly...

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

While a sprinkling of Chicago restaurants have begun adding ramen to a long list of varied menu options, Strings Ramen Shop is the first and only establishment in Chicago to fully embrace the emerging, red-hot ramen phenomenon, dedicating itself to ramen -- complete with an imported Japanese mixer and noodle maker which cranks out thin, ribbony strings of fresh, house-made ramen noodles throughout the day and long into the evening.

Devil Dawgs - Lakeview

No reviews yet

The hippest hot dog stand in Chicago

The Annoyance Theatre & Bar

No reviews yet

For 25 years, The Annoyance Theatre has created some of Chicago’s finest comedy. Home of the longest running musical Co-ed Prison Sluts, The Annoyance uses improvisation to create new and original plays, musicals, sketch-comedy and more in a vibrant, uncensored atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston