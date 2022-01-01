Hutch American Bistro

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

While a sprinkling of Chicago restaurants have begun adding ramen to a long list of varied menu options, Strings Ramen Shop is the first and only establishment in Chicago to fully embrace the emerging, red-hot ramen phenomenon, dedicating itself to ramen -- complete with an imported Japanese mixer and noodle maker which cranks out thin, ribbony strings of fresh, house-made ramen noodles throughout the day and long into the evening.

