Hutch's

For 25 years Hutch's Restaurant has been serving Buffalo with fine cuisine. With an American take on the French Bistro, we combine comfort and intimacy to create a dining experience suited for friendly gatherings or grand occasions.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1375 Delaware Ave • $$$

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Caesar$11.50
Shishito Peppers$11.95
lightly fried, sea salt
Prime Grind Meatballs$17.50
porcinin mushroom truffle sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Cookie Cup$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
Thai High Calamari$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
Chicken Milanese$30.95
Bell & Evans organic chicken breast, breaded, organic arugula, tomato, cucumber, onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare$19.95
ginger, lime, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, crisp yucca chips
Double Chocolate Brownie$11.00
Hutch's Steak Frites$69.95
16oz Prime Ribeye, hand-cut French fries, black truffle butter
Shrimp & Lobster Bisque$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1375 Delaware Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
