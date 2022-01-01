Hutto restaurants you'll love
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Julio's Mexican Restaurant
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
|Enchilada Dinner (3) - Cheese, Chicken, or Beef
|$10.49
Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese
|Flautas
|$10.49
Two extra crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream
More about Stockade Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stockade Kitchen
210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD, HUTTO
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese Bowls
|$8.99
House made Mac & Cheese topped with parmesan cheese crumb and served with garlic toast
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$9.49
boneless chicken breast breaded and fried topped with gravy, comes with two side and garlic toast
|Shrimp
|$10.49
6oz of either grilled or fried shrimp served with the choice of one side and are garlic toast
More about Texan Cafe & Pie Shop
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Texan Cafe & Pie Shop
207 East Street, Hutto
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
Just Country fried and stacked real high
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Just like the 1939 Brown Derby original: a bed of greens topped with diced tomato, fried chicken pieces, chopped boiled egg, bacon, onions, bleu cheese and sliced avocado.
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried chicken with buffalo sauce & Bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Anthony's Pizzeria
Anthony's Pizzeria
409 W. Front Street, Hutto
|Popular items
|Texan Pie
|$24.00
|Supreme
|$4.50
|Cannoli
|$5.00
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Southside Market & BBQ
106 Co Op Boulevard, Hutto
|Popular items
|Sausage Slammer (ea.)
|$4.00
Our house-made pork sausage stuffed with a cheddar-filled jalapeño half and then wrapped in bacon. Smoked low and slow.
|USDA Prime Brisket
USDA Prime Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.75
Made fresh from scratch daily the old fashioned way, using four cheeses and finished with a delicious bread crumb topping.
More about Fortune House
Fortune House
2098 Muirfield Bend Dr, Hutto
|Popular items
|07. Wonton Soup
|01. Fried Eggroll ( 2 )
|$2.99
|03. Pork Pot Stickers ( 10 )
|$8.50
More about Hippo Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hippo Cafe
109 E Front St, Hutto
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$17.24
Breaded and fried to perfection with choice of 2 side and white gravy
|Old Timer
|$11.24
1/2 # Burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions,mayo and fries.
|Catfish Platter
|$14.24
Fried to perfection served on bed of fries, hushpuppies and Choice of 2 Sides
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto
|Popular items
|Grande Burrito
|$11.49
Fresh flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of meat, topped with cheese & your choice of sauce served with rice and guacamole salad
|Mexican Egg Rolls
|$6.49
4 Mexican Eggrolls with beef, cheese and rice wrapped in a spring roll and deep fried. (No customizations)
|Street Tacos
|$11.99
3 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans and a side of cilantro.