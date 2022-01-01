Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Hutto

Go
Hutto restaurants
Toast

Hutto restaurants that serve brisket

Chopped Brisket Baked Potato image

 

Southside Market & BBQ

106 Co Op Boulevard, Hutto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Brisket Baked Potato$13.50
A Texas-sized baked potato loaded with Chopped Brisket, Longhorn cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream and chives.
Brisket
Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.
Chopped Brisket
Our Brisket chopped and tossed with a custom sauce. Price is per ½ lb. only. Sandwich & bun not included. Please see our Sandwich offerings to order a Chopped Brisket Sandwich.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Hippo Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hippo Cafe

109 E Front St, Hutto

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket, Bacon, Egg and Cheese$5.99
Brisket Hash$11.24
Pan Fried potatoes with green pepper onion and brisket. served with an egg and toast
More about Hippo Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Hutto

Chicken Soup

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Enchiladas

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

Chile Relleno

Map

More near Hutto to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston