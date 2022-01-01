Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chalupas in Hutto

Go
Hutto restaurants
Toast

Hutto restaurants that serve chalupas

Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Julio's Mexican Restaurant

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chalupas Supreme$7.99
2 Flat Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant

551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Chalupa$5.29
Beef or chicken chalupa with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chalupa$3.49
Your choice of beef or chicken with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Chalupa Compuestas$9.99
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Hutto

Enchiladas

Chicken Fried Steaks

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Soup

Pies

Fish Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Hutto to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston