Chalupas in Hutto
Hutto restaurants that serve chalupas
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Julio's Mexican Restaurant
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
|Chalupas Supreme
|$7.99
2 Flat Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto
|Deluxe Chalupa
|$5.29
Beef or chicken chalupa with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Chalupa
|$3.49
Your choice of beef or chicken with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
|Chalupa Compuestas
|$9.99