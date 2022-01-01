Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hutto

Hutto restaurants
Hutto restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Caesar Salad image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Texan Cafe & Pie Shop

207 East Street, Hutto

Avg 4.4 (2219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.49
Our classic Caesar salad topped with chicken
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$11.49
Served over fresh greens with tomatoes and cheddar cheese
More about Texan Cafe & Pie Shop
Item pic

 

Southside Market & BBQ

106 Co Op Boulevard, Hutto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
Entrée-sized mix of fresh lettuce, garden veggies, cheddar cheese, and house-made tortilla strips topped with smoked chicken.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Hippo Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hippo Cafe

109 E Front St, Hutto

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Santa Fe Salad Fried Chicken$13.24
More about Hippo Cafe

