Chicken soup in Hutto

Hutto restaurants
Hutto restaurants that serve chicken soup

Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Julio's Mexican Restaurant

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Fortune House image

 

Fortune House

2098 Muirfield Bend Dr, Hutto

Avg 4.7 (5694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
80. Hu Tieu Ga - Chicken RND Soup$11.75
86. Mi Ga - Chicken END Soup$12.75
More about Fortune House

