Chicken soup in
Hutto
/
Hutto
/
Chicken Soup
Hutto restaurants that serve chicken soup
Julio's Mexican Restaurant
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$4.99
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Fortune House
2098 Muirfield Bend Dr, Hutto
Avg 4.7
(5694 reviews)
80. Hu Tieu Ga - Chicken RND Soup
$11.75
86. Mi Ga - Chicken END Soup
$12.75
More about Fortune House
