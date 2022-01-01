Chile relleno in Hutto
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Julio's Mexican Restaurant
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
|Chile Relleno
|$13.49
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef, or cheese smothered in our authentic ranchero sauce and topped with chile con queso
|ALC Chile Relleno
|$6.99
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto
|One Chile Relleno
|$7.99
|Chile Relleno
|$11.99
Poblano pepper filled with beef, chicken, or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.