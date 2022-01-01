Fajitas in Hutto
Julio's Mexican Restaurant
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
|Yency Fajita for 2
|$26.99
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce
|Chipotle Fajita For 1
|$17.49
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese
|House Fajitas For 2
|$28.99
Beef, chicken, or mixed
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto
|Fajitas for 3
|$47.99
Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 3 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 9 tortillas.
|Fajita Queso
|$10.99
|1\\2 LB of Fajita
|$8.99