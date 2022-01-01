Grilled chicken in Hutto

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Julio's Mexican Restaurant

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken breast garnished with bell pepper, tomatoes, and onions
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Grilled Chicken Breast image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stockade Kitchen

210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD, HUTTO

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$9.49
grilled to order chicken breast with the choice of 1 side and garlic bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion comes with a choice of fries, chips or onion straws. You can add toppings
More about Stockade Kitchen

