Nachos in Hutto
Hutto restaurants that serve nachos
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Julio's Mexican Restaurant
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
|Full Nacho Special
|$8.29
12 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
|Full Julio's Nachos
|$9.99
12 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
|Half Nachos Revueltos
|$5.49
6 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato