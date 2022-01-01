Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Hutto

Hutto restaurants that serve quesadillas

Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Julio's Mexican Restaurant

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Quesadilla$8.49
Grilled flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach and monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Frank's Quesadilla$15.99
Twice the size of our regular quesadilla. Choice of chicken fajita or beef fajita
Kid Quesadilla$5.99
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant

551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Al Pastor Quesadilla$10.99
Mix Fajita Quesadilla$10.99
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
