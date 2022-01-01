Quesadillas in Hutto
Hutto restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Julio's Mexican Restaurant
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$8.49
Grilled flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach and monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
|Frank's Quesadilla
|$15.99
Twice the size of our regular quesadilla. Choice of chicken fajita or beef fajita
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.99
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Mix Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.99
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.