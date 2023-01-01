Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Hutto

Hutto restaurants
Hutto restaurants that serve street tacos

Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Julios Mexican Restaurant- Hutto

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto

Alex Street Tacos$12.99
Five Mexican style tacos with diced beef cooked to perfection. Served on corn tortillas with cilantro, avocado, and cilantro ranch
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Hutto

551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto

Street Taco PL$12.99
2 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans, rice and a side of cilantro.
One Street Taco$5.49
