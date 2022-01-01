Tacos in Hutto
Hutto restaurants that serve tacos
Julio's Mexican Restaurant
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
|Taco Salad
|$8.49
Fresh lettuce tossed with grated cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy taco shell. Substitute chicken or beef fajita for 1.00.
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto
|Street Tacos
|$11.99
3 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans and a side of cilantro.