Hyannis restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap City Grille
586 Main Street, Hyannis
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
Beer Battered, Fried, & Served with Fig Jam.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Pulled Chicken, Baby peas, Carrots, Pan Gravy, & Mashed Potatoes.
|Build A Burger
|$14.00
8oz Burger, House Cut Fries, & Beer Pickles.
Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck
485 West Main Street, Hyannis
|Popular items
|hot dog
|$6.25
100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing
|cheeseburger
|$7.95
american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, pop's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
|bacon & blue cheeseburger
|$10.25
blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
412 Main St, Hyannis
|Popular items
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
|British Beer Burger
|$15.99
Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery
769 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis
Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe
302 Main Street, Barnstable
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.75
Espresso shots topped with steamed milk alternative
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Browning's Chef Special- this is a cold salad that contains buffalo un-chicken tenders, avocado, pickled onions, tabbouleh, purple cabbage, cilantro tahini. and arugula
|Potato Wedges
|$10.00
Roasted with herbs
the knack
1120 Iyannough Road, Hyannis
KKatie's Burger Bar - Hyannis
334 MAIN ST, Hyannis
Trade Bakehouse and Brew
255 Main Street, Hyannis
Barbyann's Restaurant
120 Airport Road, Barnstable
The Reload Cafe
96 Airport Road, Hyannis