Hyannis restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Hyannis

Hyannis's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Must-try Hyannis restaurants

Tap City Grille image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap City Grille

586 Main Street, Hyannis

Avg 4.4 (1723 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$11.00
Beer Battered, Fried, & Served with Fig Jam.
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Pulled Chicken, Baby peas, Carrots, Pan Gravy, & Mashed Potatoes.
Build A Burger$14.00
8oz Burger, House Cut Fries, & Beer Pickles.
More about Tap City Grille
Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck image

 

Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck

485 West Main Street, Hyannis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
hot dog$6.25
100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing
cheeseburger$7.95
american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, pop's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
bacon & blue cheeseburger$10.25
blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck
British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

412 Main St, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Giant Pretzel$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Shepherds Pie$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
British Beer Burger$15.99
Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
More about British Beer Company
Gimmy's Tavern image

 

Gimmy's Tavern

1800 Iyannouh Rd, Hyannis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gimmy's Tavern
Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery

769 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery
Gannon's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Gannon's Tavern

959 Bearses Way, Hyannis

Avg 4.5 (354 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gannon's Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe

302 Main Street, Barnstable

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.75
Espresso shots topped with steamed milk alternative
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Browning's Chef Special- this is a cold salad that contains buffalo un-chicken tenders, avocado, pickled onions, tabbouleh, purple cabbage, cilantro tahini. and arugula
Potato Wedges$10.00
Roasted with herbs
More about Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe
Banner pic

 

the knack

1120 Iyannough Road, Hyannis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about the knack
Banner pic

 

KKatie's Burger Bar - Hyannis

334 MAIN ST, Hyannis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about KKatie's Burger Bar - Hyannis
Trade Bakehouse and Brew image

 

Trade Bakehouse and Brew

255 Main Street, Hyannis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Trade Bakehouse and Brew
Restaurant banner

 

Barbyann's Restaurant

120 Airport Road, Barnstable

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barbyann's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Reload Cafe

96 Airport Road, Hyannis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Reload Cafe

