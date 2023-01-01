Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hyannis

Hyannis restaurants
Hyannis restaurants that serve burritos

Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - Anejo Hyannis

599 Main Street, Hyannis

Classic Burrito*$15.00
pico de gallo, sour cream, pinto beans, large flour tortilla, Oaxaca-jack cheese with sauce verde, roja or mole poblanoe.
Classic Burrito'$17.00
mexican rice, pinto beans, large flour tortilla, oaxaca-jack cheese with sauce of verde, roja, poblano mole or a vegan rojo sauce and a side of pico de gallo, sour cream over a bed of lettuce
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$11.00
refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla with a side of mexican rice
Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe

302 Main Street, Barnstable

Corned Beef Breakfast Burrito$16.00
House Made Corned Beef, Potatoes, Mooliss Mozzarella, 1000 Island, caraway quick kraut, on 12" White Wrap
Portuguese Burrito$15.00
Just Egg, tofu chorizo, jalapeno, cream cheese, red peppers, onion, + cheddar
King Oyster Carnitas Burrito$17.00
Crispy carnitas-style oyster mushrooms, Carnitas sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro crema in a grilled 12" flour tortilla
