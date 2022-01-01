Chicken salad in
Hyannis
/
Hyannis
/
Chicken Salad
Hyannis restaurants that serve chicken salad
Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe
302 Main Street, Barnstable
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$16.00
Browning's Chef Special- this is a cold salad that contains buffalo un-chicken tenders, avocado, pickled onions, tabbouleh, purple cabbage, cilantro tahini. and arugula
More about Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Hyannis
Pretzels
Mac And Cheese
Pies
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Hyannis to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Dennis
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
South Dennis
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston