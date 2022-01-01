Chicken sandwiches in Hyannis
Hyannis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap City Grille
586 Main Street, Hyannis
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Pesto Aioli & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, on a French Bread.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
412 Main St, Hyannis
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.