Chicken sandwiches in Hyannis

Tap City Grille image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap City Grille

586 Main Street, Hyannis

Avg 4.4 (1723 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Pesto Aioli & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, on a French Bread.
More about Tap City Grille
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

412 Main St, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
More about British Beer Company

