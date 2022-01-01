Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Hyannis

Hyannis restaurants
Hyannis restaurants that serve clams

the knack

1120 Iyannough Road, Hyannis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
whole belly clam roll$23.00
fried ipswich clams, chopped boston bibb lettuce, homemade tartar
More about the knack
Tap City Grille image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap City Grille

586 Main Street, Hyannis

Avg 4.4 (1723 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$9.00
New England Clam Chowder served with Oyster Crackers.
More about Tap City Grille
British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

412 Main St, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine and Clams$21.99
Clam Chowder Crock$8.99
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Clam Chowder Cup$7.99
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
More about British Beer Company

