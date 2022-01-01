Clams in Hyannis
Hyannis restaurants that serve clams
the knack
1120 Iyannough Road, Hyannis
|whole belly clam roll
|$23.00
fried ipswich clams, chopped boston bibb lettuce, homemade tartar
Tap City Grille
586 Main Street, Hyannis
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00
New England Clam Chowder served with Oyster Crackers.
British Beer Company
412 Main St, Hyannis
|Linguine and Clams
|$21.99
|Clam Chowder Crock
|$8.99
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$7.99
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.