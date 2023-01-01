Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Hyannis

Hyannis restaurants
Hyannis restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

DJ's Family Sports Pub - Hyannis

165 Yarmouth Rd, Hyannis

SM GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
Chopped lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, sliced egg, grilled chicken & crumbled bacon topped with grated parmesan
LRG GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.99
Chopped lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, sliced egg, grilled chicken & crumbled bacon topped with grated parmesan
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

412 Main St, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (1787 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
