Pies in Hyannis

Tap City Grille
586 Main Street, Hyannis
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Pulled Chicken, Baby peas, Carrots, Pan Gravy, & Mashed Potatoes.
British Beer Company
412 Main St, Hyannis
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.