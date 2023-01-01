Quesadillas in Hyannis
Hyannis restaurants that serve quesadillas
Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - 599 Main Street
599 Main Street, Hyannis
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
oaxaca-jack cheese, fire roasted tomato, black bean with a choice of protein in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo over a bed of lettuce
British Beer Company
412 Main St, Hyannis
|G/F Quesadilla
|$13.99
A gluten free tortilla stuffed with fresh grilled chicken, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Garlic & herb flour tortilla, pulled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers & cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.