Quesadillas in Hyannis

Hyannis restaurants
Hyannis restaurants that serve quesadillas

Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - 599 Main Street

599 Main Street, Hyannis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
oaxaca-jack cheese, fire roasted tomato, black bean with a choice of protein in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo over a bed of lettuce
More about Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - 599 Main Street
British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

412 Main St, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
G/F Quesadilla$13.99
A gluten free tortilla stuffed with fresh grilled chicken, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Garlic & herb flour tortilla, pulled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers & cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.
More about British Beer Company

