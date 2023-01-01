Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Hyannis

Hyannis restaurants
Hyannis restaurants that serve shepherds pies

DJ's Family Sports Pub - Hyannis

165 Yarmouth Rd, Hyannis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHEPHERDS PIE$14.99
seasoned ground beef mixed with carrots, peas, corn n’ gravy topped with a layer of mashed potatoes and monterey jack cheddar cheese served with grilled buttered corn bread
More about DJ's Family Sports Pub - Hyannis
Shepherds Pie image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

412 Main St, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$17.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about British Beer Company

