Shepherds pies in Hyannis

DJ's Family Sports Pub - Hyannis
165 Yarmouth Rd, Hyannis
|SHEPHERDS PIE
|$14.99
seasoned ground beef mixed with carrots, peas, corn n’ gravy topped with a layer of mashed potatoes and monterey jack cheddar cheese served with grilled buttered corn bread
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
412 Main St, Hyannis
|Shepherds Pie
|$17.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.