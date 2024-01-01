Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp rolls in
Hyannis
/
Hyannis
/
Shrimp Rolls
Hyannis restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
DJ's Family Sports Pub - Hyannis
165 Yarmouth Rd, Hyannis
No reviews yet
FRIED SHRIMP ROLL
$16.99
Fresh deep fried
More about DJ's Family Sports Pub - Hyannis
Misaki Sushi
379 West Main Street, Hyannis
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$18.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, fish roe
More about Misaki Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Hyannis
Nachos
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Mushroom Burgers
Fish Tacos
Crispy Chicken
Tacos
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Hyannis to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Dennis
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
South Dennis
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(728 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(558 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1362 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(528 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(249 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston