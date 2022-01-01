Tacos in Hyannis
Hyannis restaurants that serve tacos
the knack
1120 Iyannough Road, Hyannis
|veggie tacos
|$10.00
avocado, pickled red onions, cabbage, radish, crema, cilantro and lime (2 per order)
|fish tacos
|$12.50
lightly fried haddock, cabbage, radish, crema, cilantro and lime (2 per order)
Tap City Grille
586 Main Street, Hyannis
|Fish Tacos Fried
|$16.00
Fried Atlantic Cod, Corn Tortilla, Mango salsa, & Siracha Aioli Drizzle. Served over Wild Rice.
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Broiled Atlantic Cod, Corn Tortilla, Mango salsa, & Siracha Aioli Drizzle. Served over Wild Rice.