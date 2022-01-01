Veggie burgers in Hyannis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The West End image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The West End

20 Scudder Ave, Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (686 reviews)
House Veggie Burger$16.00
pumpkin, poblano pepper, quinoa, garbanzo beans, garlic aioli, griddled portuguese muffin
More about The West End
British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

412 Main St, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$13.99
Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a brioche bun. Try it in a wrap!
More about British Beer Company

