Veggie burgers in Hyannis
Hyannis restaurants that serve veggie burgers
The West End
20 Scudder Ave, Hyannis
|House Veggie Burger
|$16.00
pumpkin, poblano pepper, quinoa, garbanzo beans, garlic aioli, griddled portuguese muffin
British Beer Company
412 Main St, Hyannis
|Veggie Burger
|$13.99
Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a brioche bun. Try it in a wrap!