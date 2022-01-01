Hyattsville restaurants you'll love

Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.

Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.

Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.

