Hyattsville restaurants you'll love

Hyattsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hyattsville

Hyattsville's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Hyattsville restaurants

Cocineros, Hyattsville image

 

Cocineros, Hyattsville

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beans & Cheese pupusa$2.75
Salvadorian corn dough filled with cheese and red beans. Side of homemade tomato salsa & pickled cabbage.
Beef empanada$3.50
South American deep fried stuffed with beef pastry and yellow Aji dipping sauce.
Allergies: Contains Dairy.
Pork & Cheese pupusa$2.75
Salvadorian corn dough filled with cheese and pork. Side of homemade tomato salsa & pickled cabbage.
Allergies: Contains dairy
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cage-free, veg-fed, halal fried chicken, buttermilk, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, harissa aioli, brioche bun.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Federalist Pig - Hyattsville image

 

Federalist Pig - Hyattsville

5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BBQ Quesadillas
choice of bbq meat, cheddar and jack cheeses, grilled poblano peppers and onions. served with smoked tomato salsa and ranch.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
seasoned with our sweet and spicy bbq dry rub
Beef Brisket
Dry rubbed and smoked over oak wood. served sliced moist(fatty), lean or burnt ends.
Mid Atlantic Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croaker with 2 SIDES$16.99
Fried
Steak & Cheese Sub$8.99
Served on a hoagie roll
Whiting Only$8.99
Pancake House - New Carrollton image

FRENCH FRIES

Pancake House - New Carrollton

7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hash Browns$2.99
Bacon$3.75
Fried Egg Sandwich$3.99
Ardmore Carryout image

 

Ardmore Carryout

8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DMV Poy Boy Sub$11.99
Smoked Beef Brisket, Grilled Shrimp, Cheddar Cheese, Raw Onions, Homemade KC Sauce and Remoulade Sauce.
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Wrap$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mango Habanero, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Beef Brisket with our KC Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Toamto and Pickled Onions all wrapped in a tortilla!
Basic Breakfast$7.95
Pick 1 Meat, Pick Your Eggs, Pick Your Side, Pick Your Bread.
Pearl & Chans Kitchen image

 

Pearl & Chans Kitchen

5557 Baltimore Av, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$18.00
Deep Fried Chicken, with your choice of two sides. (ITEM MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS)
Combo #2 (Tray)$35.00
1 Snow crab leg, 1/2 hand full of steamed shrimp, 1 boil egg, 1 corn on the cob, 4 potatoes, 1 beef sausage, and sauteed onions
Red Snapper Dinner$20.00
Deep Fried Red Snapper Fish, with your choice of two sides. (ITEM MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS)
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville

6501 American Blvd, Hyattsville, MD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$19.00
2 pieces of 6 oz crusted chicken breast, mashed potatoes, collard greens, herb-mushroom sauce (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Chicken is halal, cage-free, antibiotic-free and veggie-fed. Crust is buttermilk and cornmeal.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cream sauce and mashed potatoes), Onions (shallots), Garlic.
NEW Fried Catfish$19.00
10 oz. fried catfish fillet, collard greens, capers, tomato couli sauce, jalapeno cheese grits, coated in cornmeal (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Tomatoes, Onions, Garlic, Dairy
Busboys Burger$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Suga & Spice LLC image

 

Suga & Spice LLC

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Devilish Eggs w/ Jerk Fried Shrimp$13.00
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls$13.00
Oxtails$28.00
Banner pic

 

Taqueria Los Primos Inc

1401 University Boulevard East\nE g116, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taqueria 3 Reyes image

 

Taqueria 3 Reyes

8500 ANNAOLIS RD #D, NEW CARROLTOMN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
El Amate image

 

El Amate

2420 University Blvd E, Adelphi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Chicho's -Landover Hills

6300-2 Annapolis Rd, Landover Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Ice Cream

3350 Toledo Terrace, Apt 323, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
