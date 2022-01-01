Hyattsville restaurants you'll love
Cocineros, Hyattsville
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Beans & Cheese pupusa
|$2.75
Salvadorian corn dough filled with cheese and red beans. Side of homemade tomato salsa & pickled cabbage.
|Beef empanada
|$3.50
South American deep fried stuffed with beef pastry and yellow Aji dipping sauce.
Allergies: Contains Dairy.
|Pork & Cheese pupusa
|$2.75
Salvadorian corn dough filled with cheese and pork. Side of homemade tomato salsa & pickled cabbage.
Allergies: Contains dairy
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cage-free, veg-fed, halal fried chicken, buttermilk, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, harissa aioli, brioche bun.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Federalist Pig - Hyattsville
5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|BBQ Quesadillas
choice of bbq meat, cheddar and jack cheeses, grilled poblano peppers and onions. served with smoked tomato salsa and ranch.
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
seasoned with our sweet and spicy bbq dry rub
|Beef Brisket
Dry rubbed and smoked over oak wood. served sliced moist(fatty), lean or burnt ends.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Croaker with 2 SIDES
|$16.99
Fried
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$8.99
Served on a hoagie roll
|Whiting Only
|$8.99
FRENCH FRIES
Pancake House - New Carrollton
7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE
|Popular items
|Hash Browns
|$2.99
|Bacon
|$3.75
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$3.99
Ardmore Carryout
8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover
|Popular items
|DMV Poy Boy Sub
|$11.99
Smoked Beef Brisket, Grilled Shrimp, Cheddar Cheese, Raw Onions, Homemade KC Sauce and Remoulade Sauce.
|Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mango Habanero, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Beef Brisket with our KC Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Toamto and Pickled Onions all wrapped in a tortilla!
|Basic Breakfast
|$7.95
Pick 1 Meat, Pick Your Eggs, Pick Your Side, Pick Your Bread.
Pearl & Chans Kitchen
5557 Baltimore Av, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$18.00
Deep Fried Chicken, with your choice of two sides. (ITEM MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS)
|Combo #2 (Tray)
|$35.00
1 Snow crab leg, 1/2 hand full of steamed shrimp, 1 boil egg, 1 corn on the cob, 4 potatoes, 1 beef sausage, and sauteed onions
|Red Snapper Dinner
|$20.00
Deep Fried Red Snapper Fish, with your choice of two sides. (ITEM MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS)
Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville
6501 American Blvd, Hyattsville, MD
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$19.00
2 pieces of 6 oz crusted chicken breast, mashed potatoes, collard greens, herb-mushroom sauce (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Chicken is halal, cage-free, antibiotic-free and veggie-fed. Crust is buttermilk and cornmeal.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cream sauce and mashed potatoes), Onions (shallots), Garlic.
|NEW Fried Catfish
|$19.00
10 oz. fried catfish fillet, collard greens, capers, tomato couli sauce, jalapeno cheese grits, coated in cornmeal (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Tomatoes, Onions, Garlic, Dairy
|Busboys Burger
|$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Devilish Eggs w/ Jerk Fried Shrimp
|$13.00
|Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Oxtails
|$28.00
Taqueria Los Primos Inc
1401 University Boulevard East\nE g116, Hyattsville
Taqueria 3 Reyes
8500 ANNAOLIS RD #D, NEW CARROLTOMN
El Amate
2420 University Blvd E, Adelphi
Chicho's -Landover Hills
6300-2 Annapolis Rd, Landover Hills
Ice Cream
3350 Toledo Terrace, Apt 323, Hyattsville