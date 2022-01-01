Hyattsville American restaurants you'll love
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
Popular items
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Cage-free, veg-fed, halal fried chicken, buttermilk, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, harissa aioli, brioche bun.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
Popular items
Croaker with 2 SIDES
$16.99
Fried
Steak & Cheese Sub
$8.99
Served on a hoagie roll
Whiting Only
$8.99
Pearl & Chans Kitchen
5557 Baltimore Av, Hyattsville
Popular items
Fried Chicken
$18.00
Deep Fried Chicken, with your choice of two sides. (ITEM MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS)
Combo #2 (Tray)
$35.00
1 Snow crab leg, 1/2 hand full of steamed shrimp, 1 boil egg, 1 corn on the cob, 4 potatoes, 1 beef sausage, and sauteed onions
Red Snapper Dinner
$20.00
Deep Fried Red Snapper Fish, with your choice of two sides. (ITEM MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS)