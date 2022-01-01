Hyattsville seafood restaurants you'll love

Hyattsville restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Hyattsville

Mid Atlantic Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croaker with 2 SIDES$16.99
Fried
Steak & Cheese Sub$8.99
Served on a hoagie roll
Whiting Only$8.99
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
Pearl & Chans Kitchen image

 

Pearl & Chans Kitchen

5557 Baltimore Av, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$18.00
Deep Fried Chicken, with your choice of two sides. (ITEM MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS)
Combo #2 (Tray)$35.00
1 Snow crab leg, 1/2 hand full of steamed shrimp, 1 boil egg, 1 corn on the cob, 4 potatoes, 1 beef sausage, and sauteed onions
Red Snapper Dinner$20.00
Deep Fried Red Snapper Fish, with your choice of two sides. (ITEM MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS)
More about Pearl & Chans Kitchen

