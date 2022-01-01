Cake in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve cake
More about Cocineros
Cocineros
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.50
Maryland Chesapeake bay jumbo lump crab meat served with homemade fries.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
(Vegetarian).
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.00
|Side Crab Cake
|$16.00
More about Suga & Spice LLC
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Cup Cake
|$5.00
|Hot Honey Crab Cake with Egg N Cheese Sandwich
|$25.00
Pan seared crab cake topped with hot honey sauce over scramble eggs and cheese on a brioche bun
|Jerk Crab Cake Dinner
|$30.00
Served with two sides
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.99
|Coconut Smith Island Cake
|$5.99
|Red Velvet Smith Island Cake
|$5.99