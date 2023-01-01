Chicken burritos in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Chicho's -Landover Hills - 6300-2 Annapolis Rd
Chicho's -Landover Hills - 6300-2 Annapolis Rd
6300-2 Annapolis Rd, Landover Hills
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$10.50
Rice, bears, avocado, pico de gallo, …..
pulled chicken burrito
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
10090 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Chicken Tinga Burrito*
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito*
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.