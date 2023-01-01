Chicken enchiladas in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
|Chicken Enchiladas verdes
|$16.00
Shredded chicken, onions, crema fresca, queso fresco and green sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Maria's Kitchen
4824 Rhode Island Avenue, Hyattsville
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.00
2 red enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, and beans
