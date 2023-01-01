Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas verdes$16.00
Shredded chicken, onions, crema fresca, queso fresco and green sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
More about Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
Maria's Kitchen

4824 Rhode Island Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
2 red enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, and beans
More about Maria's Kitchen

