Chicken pasta in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta image

 

Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$25.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, garlic, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
More about Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville
Consumer pic

 

Trinity Grill & Bar

3010 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Alfredo (Pasta)$17.95
More about Trinity Grill & Bar

