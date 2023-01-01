Chicken pasta in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville
Busboys and Poets - Hyattsville
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$25.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, garlic, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.