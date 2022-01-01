Chicken sandwiches in Hyattsville
Hyattsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Federalist Pig
5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
|Bluto Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken breast topped with crispy pork belly, chipotle mayo, pickles, and smoked tomato on a sesame bun. We're coming for you Popeye!
Suga & Spice LLC
5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville
|Fried Jerk Chicken Brioche Sandwich w/Honey Glaze
|$16.00
Deep fried jerk chicken white cheddar house aioli cheese lettuce tomatoes on a brioche bun served with fries
