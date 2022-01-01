Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hyattsville

Hyattsville restaurants
Hyattsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Federalist Pig

5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bluto Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken breast topped with crispy pork belly, chipotle mayo, pickles, and smoked tomato on a sesame bun. We're coming for you Popeye!
More about Federalist Pig
Item pic

 

Suga & Spice LLC

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Jerk Chicken Brioche Sandwich w/Honey Glaze$16.00
Deep fried jerk chicken white cheddar house aioli cheese lettuce tomatoes on a brioche bun served with fries
Fried Jerk Chicken Brioche Sandwich w/Honey Glaze$16.00
More about Suga & Spice LLC
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood

